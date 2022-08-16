$1.3M allocated for shade structures throughout county parks

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract that will result in new shade canopies constructed at 10 area parks and recreational facilities.
The contract with Industrial Shadesports is worth $1.3 million, according to county officials.
Playgrounds and ball fields at the following parks will see new shade structures:
- Boca Grande Park, 131 1st St., Boca Grande
- Charleston Park, 2541 Charleston Park Drive, Alva
- Harlem Heights Park, 7340 Concourse Drive, Fort Myers
- Lehigh Acres Park, 1400 West 5th St., Lehigh Acres
- Manatee Park, 10901 State Road 80, Fort Myers
- Mary Moody Park, 915 Lakeview Drive, North Fort Myers
- Olga Park, 2325 South Olga Drive
- Rutenberg Park, 6500 South Pointe Blvd., Fort Myers
- Three Oaks Park, 18251 Three Oaks Parkway, Fort Myers
- Veterans Park, 55 Homestead Road South, Lehigh Acres
Work is slated to begin this week on shade structures at several county libraries.
Construction for the 10 newly announced projects is expected to be complete by the end of the fiscal year.