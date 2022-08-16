$1.3M allocated for shade structures throughout county parks

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract that will result in new shade canopies constructed at 10 area parks and recreational facilities.

The contract with Industrial Shadesports is worth $1.3 million, according to county officials.

Playgrounds and ball fields at the following parks will see new shade structures:



Boca Grande Park, 131 1st St., Boca Grande

Charleston Park, 2541 Charleston Park Drive, Alva

Harlem Heights Park, 7340 Concourse Drive, Fort Myers

Lehigh Acres Park, 1400 West 5th St., Lehigh Acres

Manatee Park, 10901 State Road 80, Fort Myers

Mary Moody Park, 915 Lakeview Drive, North Fort Myers

Olga Park, 2325 South Olga Drive

Rutenberg Park, 6500 South Pointe Blvd., Fort Myers

Three Oaks Park, 18251 Three Oaks Parkway, Fort Myers

Veterans Park, 55 Homestead Road South, Lehigh Acres

Work is slated to begin this week on shade structures at several county libraries.

Construction for the 10 newly announced projects is expected to be complete by the end of the fiscal year.

