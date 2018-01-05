Lee County woman still missing one year later

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help trying to find a woman who went missing one year ago Friday.

41-year-old Keri Ann Cefarelli was last seen on January 5, 2017 in the central Fort Myers area. According to Crime Stoppers, family members and friends have been extremely worried about Keri’s whereabouts and safety and have worked with detectives over the last year trying to find her.

Cefarelli did have a history of drug use, and there is a possibility that she could be in the area still using narcotics. She is now 41 years old, 5’5” and 120 pounds with brown eyes.

“The last year has been a struggle for Keri’s family in not knowing what happened to her,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “When someone seemingly falls off the grid, the people who love her are instinctively going to envision every scenario possible. The goal is to find Keri safe and return her to her parents and teenage son.”

Anyone who has seen Cefarelli at any point in the last few months is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Crime Stoppers says no information is too small or minor to share.