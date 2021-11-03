Lee County will bring in additional EMS to relieve staffing impacts

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It is a big move to make sure emergency responders are the for you and your family when you need them most.

More people in Lee County are needing those services than ever before — especially in previously underdeveloped areas.

“This county is growing, as you know, at an immense rate and there is not any of the emergency services out there. Fire, law enforcement or EMS that is growing as fast as the county is," Danny Ballard, North Fort Myers Fire Commissioner, said.

Local first responders are glad the county is creating 21 new positions with federal recovery money.

“We feel this addresses a lot of the growth and will help provide what we need to serve the community well," Eric Robers, District Vice President of IAFF Local 1826, said.

A community that's not just growing but dealing with a pandemic. As the Delta variant raged in August, EMS calls went up by more than 30 percent.

“Those impacts have been absorbed by the staff in addition to the illness and additional challenges of wearing PPE during the summer months," Benjamin Abes, the Director of Public Safety for Lee County, said.

The plan is even to train people for the new positions.

“Hire individuals that are not certified and take them through the EMT training. That would add about eight weeks of additional time to their preparation but would help us achieve the goal of filling these positions as quickly as possible," Abes said.

The county will fill the positions as quickly as possible for a community that needs the support.

To fill out the Lee County EMS job interest card, click here.