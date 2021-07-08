Lee County wants you to adopt the whole kitten caboodle

FORT MYERS — Last week it was dogs. This week, Lee County Domestic Animal Services needs your help clearing the cages again - but this time for their kitty corridor.

The department says they are over capacity with feline friends and they want to get them adopted out as soon as possible.

Through Saturday, July 10, cat adoption fees will be waived with application approval. This means you can save that money to buy your new furry friend toys, treats, food and get them up-to-date with shots.

The main shelter is located at 5600 Banner Drive in Fort Myers. For adoption hours as well as a list of the "feline-up," click here.