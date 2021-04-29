Lee County Utilities converting disinfectant process

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Utilities says customers may notice a temporary change in taste, odor, and color of their water from May 3rd through May 24th.

Lee County Utilities will be temporarily converting its disinfectant process from chloramines to free chlorine residuals.

This is a routine measure that is common for water utilities using chloramines as its primary disinfectant.

Anyone who uses a kidney dialysis machine at home should contact an equipment supplier so the proper filtering equipment may be installed.

Tropical fish or aquatic animal owners should contact a local tropical fish store for appropriate pretreatment of water before adding water to tanks.

Lee County Utilities says this is not harmful. This is a routine measure to ensure customers of clean, safe potable water.

Customers with questions can call 239-533-8845 during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

