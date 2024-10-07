Lee County urges residents to prepare as Hurricane Milton heads for Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla — Lee County is urging people to get ready, with Hurricane Milton expected to strengthen to a cat 4 hurricane. Here’s what they say you need to know as the storm approaches.

County officials say no evacuation orders have been issued yet but could come as early as Monday afternoon.

Fort Myers Beach did order mandatory evacuations.

Lee County issued a state of emergency, so they’re urging everyone to check emergency kits, secure loose items around homes, and finalize storm plans. Shelters will open Monday afternoon, especially for those still recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Ian.

Austin Schargorodski Resident filling gas cans.

“Please know that we here at Lee County are prepared, and you have the time to prepare too. But, that window to prepare is closing, and the time to take action is now,” said Benjamin Abes, Lee County Public Safety Director.

Lee County says sandbags are available at local fire departments, and debris collection from Hurricane Helene will continue through Tuesday, weather permitting. Officials are asking residents to avoid putting out new debris to reduce hazards.

Victoria Scott Resident loading sandbags into truck.

The School District of Lee County has already closed schools for Monday through Thursday in preparation of Milton, because some off the schools will be used for Shelters.