Lee County Supervisor of Elections tests election equipment

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Supervisor of Elections will test elections equipment on Wednesday.

It is a public logic and accuracy test of a percentage of the voting machines and tabulating equipment to be used in the upcoming general election.

Testing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at their main office located at 2480 Thompson St. in Fort Myers.

This is ahead of the November 8 General Election.

For more information go to LeeVote.