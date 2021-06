LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elenal Barrabi.

Barrabi was last seen June 4, wearing jeans and a beige and white t-shirt.

LCSO

Barrabi is a 62-year-old, white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4” and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.