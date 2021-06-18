Watch
Lee County Sheriff's Office reveals plans for Fallen Deputy Memorial at Lakes Park

Today, LCSO revealed a Fallen Deputy Memorial that is coming to Lakes Park in Fort Myers.
Posted at 1:53 AM, Jun 18, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Today, the Lee County Sheriff's Office revealed that Lakes Park will soon be the home of Lee County's Fallen Deputy Memorial. The memorial is designed to honor deputies and K-9 killed in the line of duty.

This peaceful and introspective memorial becomes a reminder of lives taken. Life-size sculptures include a deputy kneeling with his head bowed, holding a folded flag. A colleague stands over him, with her hand on his shoulder, giving comfort. A K-9 stands beside the memorial, ever vigilant.

From Feb. 12, 1972, through October 22, 2006, eight deputies and one K-9 have been killed in the line of duty. The memorial is a remembrance of these heroic deputies, their sacrifice, and the family and loved ones they left behind.

The memorial is non-profit. Community support and donations are needed to help build it. Learn more about how you can help on the LCSO memorial donation page

