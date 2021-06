NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a suspicious package on Pondella Road in North Fort Myers.

The Bomb Squad is at the North District Substation.

The West and east bound lanes of Pondella Road are shut down from North Cleveland Avenue to Old 41 for an undetermined amount of time.

Please seek an alternate route if possible.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.