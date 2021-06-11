Lee County Sheriff’s Office hosts free annual summer youth program

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual summer youth program.

The Sheriff’s summer youth program is free of charge.

Anyone between the ages of 11-13 is encouraged to apply.

This program runs from Tuesday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 3:00 p.m.

Children are required to wear appropriate, comfortable clothing and closed-toed athletic shoes each day.

Meals are included, but you are more than welcome to pack a lunch if preferred.

Children will participate in various law enforcement demonstrations and will gain knowledge on nutrition, physical fitness, and how to make healthy choices.

The last day of the program is spent at Sun Splash or watching a movie.

Children must attend a school where there is an LCSO Deputy, the deputy can get you an application. If not, call 239-258-3200 for more information.