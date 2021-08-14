Lee County Sheriff's Office hosts Critters and Cruisers event

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office is hosting their Critters and Cruisers event from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

The event will include adoptable dogs the Gulf Coast Humane Society and the the Clinic for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (C.R.O.W.) will conduct wildlife demonstrations. LCSO will also hold K-9 unit demonstrations. You and your family can also enjoy games, face painting, music and food from Street Foods 101.

The proceeds from the event will help local agencies treat animals suffering from heartworm disease.

The event is located at the LCSO Cape Coral Community Outreach Center at 4522 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, Florida.