Lee County Sheriff's Office hosts a Kitten Shower

Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 11:47:18-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Meet your new best friend at "Cops and Kittens".
Lee County Sheriff's Office's Animal Cruelty Task Force is hosting a free event geared toward getting rescue kittens adopted.

Saturday, June 26. from 10 a.m to 1 p.m, you'll have a chance to meet dozens of kittens from Gulf Coast Humane Society while enjoying food, raffles and prizes.

The event is partnered with Crowther and Brotherhood of Hero's includes activities for the kids, Free Smoothies from Tropical Smoothie and a chance to meet Spiderman. This is all happening at 4522 Del Prado Blvd. South, Cape Coral, Fl.

