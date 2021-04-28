Watch
Lee County Sheriffs Office host tweet along

Lee County Sheriffs Office
Posted at 6:37 AM, Apr 28, 2021
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office wants to take you on patrol with them.

Follow LCSO on their Twitter today @leesheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office will be tweeting calls for service in the West District, giving residents an inside look into a day in the life of a Lee County deputy.

