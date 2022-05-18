Lee County Sheriff's Office honoring heroes who died in the line of duty

LEE COUNTY, FLA — The Lee County Sheriff's Office honored those who died in the line of duty for Lee County.

LCSO also extended Tuesday's memorial to surrounding agencies. The memorial ceremony held on May 17th began with the LCSO Honor Guard and the National Anthem.

A rose ceremony took place inside McGregor Baptist Church by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno to honor his LCSO family.

During the memorial Sheriff Marceno said they are honoring 11 deputies who are quote “In a better place and that their impact is still felt today. They were committed to serving and protecting residents of Lee County even when faced with great challenges of danger. They are our heroes. Sheriff Marceno went on to say it takes a special person to be in law-enforcement as You leave your family to serve others. To the families of the fallen here with us today we forever cherish and keep their memory alive.”

This memorial took place during National Police Week which began on May 11th through Tuesday, May 17th. Of course a time where our Nation’s law enforcement community is honored for paying the ultimate sacrifice.

