Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a couple for stealing multiple packages

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a couple in connection to multiple robberies. Amber Debord and Justin Marecz were arrested for stealing packages from apartment complexes in the area.

Deputies responded to the Sanibel Straits apartment complex on Saturday about a man stealing packages and were able to locate his car and found an additional 17 unopened packages.

Debord, the get-away-driver, and Marecz have been transported back to Hendry County jail where they are now facing charges.