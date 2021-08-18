Lee County Sheriff's Office gets new "Dragonfish" drone

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is now outfitted with some new technology to help them respond to calls. Autel Robotics announced yesterday that LCSO is now the first law enforcement agency in the country to own the new "Dragonfish" drone.

Autel says the drone has advanced fixed-wing technology that allows it to take off and land vertically, and it can be launched in 10 seconds.

According to the press release, Sheriff Carmine Marceno says he was drawn to the drone because of the 2-hour flight time, which allows for more time in the air than any other drone the department owns.

“As sheriff, my goal is to bring the latest and greatest technology to this agency,” said Marceno. “The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be the first law enforcement agency to use the Dragonfish in our day-to-day operations."