Lee County Sheriff's Office asks for your help finding missing teen

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered juvenile; 16-year-old Christina Villagomez-Jimenez.

Villagomez-Jimenez is 5’3, weighs 190 lbs, with brown/black hair and brown eyes, according to LCSO.

Deputies report she was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of the 10,000 block of Hampton Street in Bonita Springs. She was walking.

If you know the whereabouts of Christina, you can call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000, or 911 as applicable. You may also call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous.

