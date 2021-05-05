Lee County Sheriff's Office ask for help to locate missing Lehigh Acres teen

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking the community's assistance in locating a missing Lehigh Acres teen. The missing teen is 17-year-old Brayan Mancera and was last seen at his home in the 4000 block of 28th Street SW Tuesday evening.

Brayan Mancera is 5'7" tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. Brayan could be wearing a black hooded jacket with white graffiti writing on it, and white shirt, and blue pants.

LCSO ask if you have any information regarding Brayan's whereabouts to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000.