Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lee County Sheriff's Office ask for help to locate missing Lehigh Acres teen

items.[0].videoTitle
Lee County deputies are searching for a missing teen from Lehigh Acres.
Missing Brayan Mancera
Posted at 9:42 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 22:39:53-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking the community's assistance in locating a missing Lehigh Acres teen. The missing teen is 17-year-old Brayan Mancera and was last seen at his home in the 4000 block of 28th Street SW Tuesday evening.

Brayan Mancera is 5'7" tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. Brayan could be wearing a black hooded jacket with white graffiti writing on it, and white shirt, and blue pants.

LCSO ask if you have any information regarding Brayan's whereabouts to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku