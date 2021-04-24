UPDATE: State Arson Task Force investigating Fort Myers fire

UPDATE: The fire is currently under investigation by the State Arson Task Force. According to the Fort Myers Fire Department,

three people are recovering after being rescued from the flames.

FORT MYERS, Fla – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal began investigating a residential fire in Fort Myers Saturday morning.

A public information officer for LCSO shared this Facebook live video from the scene on Broadway Ave. Deputies had to shut down a portion of the road, right past Unity Ave. to give fire fighters room to work. The road is no longer closed.

Fox 4 has reached out to the sheriff’s office to request additional information.

