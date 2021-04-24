Watch
UPDATE: State Arson Task Force investigating Fort Myers fire

Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal began investigating a residential fire in Fort Myers Saturday morning.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 24, 2021
UPDATE: The fire is currently under investigation by the State Arson Task Force. According to the Fort Myers Fire Department,
three people are recovering after being rescued from the flames.

FORT MYERS, Fla – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal began investigating a residential fire in Fort Myers Saturday morning.

A public information officer for LCSO shared this Facebook live video from the scene on Broadway Ave. Deputies had to shut down a portion of the road, right past Unity Ave. to give fire fighters room to work. The road is no longer closed.

Fox 4 has reached out to the sheriff’s office to request additional information.

