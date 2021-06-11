Lee County Sheriffs Office adds new drone to fleet

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriffs Office added a new drone to its fleet, the Black Hornet drone.

The drones were originally used by the military for covert operations.

The sheriff’s office now has three Black Hornet drones.

One of the drones is primarily used at night. The nighttime drone not only has an infrared camera on it just like aviation choppers do, but it has a strobe light on it to disorient anyone or light up a dark room.

One of the unique features of the Black Hornet drones is that the operator can be mobile and no longer have to stand in one spot and operated as a stationary thing.

The drones can fit into tight spaces or places for deputies to get their eyes on before our members go into a scene.