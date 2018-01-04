Lee County Sheriff's Office warning residents of new scam

LEE COUNTY, Fla..--- Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's are warning residents of a new scam.

According to LCSO, scammers are calling Lee County residents asking for their personal information, like their social security number.

Scammers are using this personal information to transfer funds into fake bank accounts.

An LCSO spokesperson says that scammers use convincing words and phrases to get information.

These scams are similar to the "grandparent or lottery scam."

"When you're a senior and you're on fixed income and stuff," says Miriam Dotson "You can figure out how to get the money back, but it does take time and that is a huge dent in their life."

Residents are advised not to give their personal information when they receive suspicious phone calls.

LCSO says free seminars will soon be available to residents on how to identify when they're receiving a scam phone call.