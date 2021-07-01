Lee County Sheriff launches true crime podcast

FORT MYERS — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is getting into the podcast game.

Thursday marked the launch of the department's true crime series "Knock & Talk."

Sheriff Marceno does not host the podcast but his voice appears occasionally throughout.

"We're excited to highlight cases that feature our deputies and their hard work as well as investigations that impacted our agency," he says at the midpoint of Episode One.

In the premiere episode, hosts Kaitlyn Pearson and Nestor Montoya narrate the 2014 murder investigation of Harry Carlip, 70, of Fort Myers and Marilyn Spiegel, 69.

The pair were found dead on the Bella Mar, a boat moored at a slip at Salty Sam's Marina on San Carlos Island.

Listen to the episode now on Soundcloud to learn more about the case and the proceeding investigation.