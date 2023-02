A press conference is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday

WFTX

Posted at 8:11 AM, Feb 14, 2023

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is hosting a press conference on Tuesday. Sheriff Carmine Marceno is making an announcement regarding a human trafficking case. WATCH NOW | LCSO Human Trafficking Case WATCH NOW | LCSO Human Trafficking Case

