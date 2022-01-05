Lee County sheriff deputies investigate shooting at Waffle House in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - "That could've been tragic for somebody,"customer Scott Rye said.

A Lee County Sheriff's report obtained through a Fox 4 records request said people in two cars shot at each other in the North Fort Myers Waffle House parking lot around 5:40 in the afternoon on Monday.

Stray bullets flew into the restaurant with customers inside. A deputy said the window was shattered with an entry point consistent of a deadly missile projectile. One of the six witnesses said in the report after the pop a customer was complaining about his cup being shot.

"For real, I think that is crazy," customer Maxo Simeus said.

Before deputies arrived on the scene, the report states there were no victims or suspects. Both vehicles were gone.

"No matter where you are now a days, it could be dangerous," customer Chaz said.

Fox 4 also attempted to talk with the store's manager.

An employee said they are not releasing any statements.

The report puts into context, though, just how scary this was for those employees and customers. This remains an active investigation and Fox 4 has not been told if there are any suspects.

