Lee County Sheriff announces school threat enforcement team

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Just one day after a social media threat was made at Mariner Middle School in Cape Coral, Sheriff Carmine Marceno made good on his promise to crack down with the announcement of a new school threat enforcement team.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno says a 15 year old used a third party app to disguise his identity before threatening to carry out a Bonita Springs High School Mass Shooting.

Meantime - a 13 year old North Fort Myers Academy of the Arts student - the Sheriff says - sent a Snapchat message saying he planned to shoot Black students at the school.

And the Sheriff says detectives are investigating a 14 year old's bomb threat targeting Veterans Park Academy of Arts.

He pleaded with parents to talk to their children about the consequences of making these sort of threats.

“I’m reaching out to the parents and guardians today…we are asking them, sit your child down and tell your child do not make a threat. If you make a threat in this county…in my county, Lee county…we are going to find you, we are going to charge you and you’re going behind bars. Not gonna have it," the Sheriff said.

He emphasized that this is something that parents and teachers are asking for, and that students and staff should return from holiday break knowing that they are safe.