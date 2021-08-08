Lee County Schools to require "opt-out" form to ditch the mask

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County School District has updated its Back to School Protocols, saying it is now requiring all students to wear masks in school, unless their parents sign an "opt-out" form.

That form will only be available starting on Monday, one day before the beginning of the school year.

In its update, the School District said it changed its policy because "The COVID-19 positivity rate in Lee County for the week of July 30 – August 5 is 20.8% which puts us in an area of high transmission per the Centers for Disease Control."

The School District said it will keep the mask requirement in place until September 10th, in order to evaluate how much COVID-19 is spreading in the community.

You can read the full policy by clicking here.