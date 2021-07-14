Lee County Schools supply drive nearing end

FORT MYERS — The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, Inc. is in the final weeks of its Back to School Supply Drive at several participating locations throughout Lee County and at the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools.

Donations will benefit the Foundation’s Education Resource Center which provides Lee County School District educators access to new and reusable classroom supplies at no cost.

Suggested donations include notebook paper, pens, #2 pencils, crayons, glue sticks, rulers, notebooks, three-ring binders, scissors, and backpacks. The Foundation wants to thank all the participating community and business partners for giving back and supporting our educators and students.

The following is a list of places you can drop off supplies through July 23rd:



ADG Architecture

Aubuchon Homes (Cape Coral)

Miloff Aubuchon Realty Group (Cape Coral & Fort Myers)

Bank of America (Lee County )

B&I Contractors

Busey Bank (Fort Myers & Cape Coral)

CLA Assurance

Edison National Bank/Bank of the Islands

First 1 Bank (Fort Myers)

Florida Title One, LLC

Fred's Award World

Gates Construction

Haines Air Conditioning & Refrigeration

Harbour Insurance

L.A. Insurance

LCEC

Lee County Tax Collector ( All Locations )

Markham, Norton, Mosteller, Wright & Co., P.A.

MD Now Urgent Care

Midwest Food Bank

Nova SouthEastern University (Fort Myers Campus)

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank ( All Locations )

Seed & Bean

Sky Zone ( Fort Myers)

You can also participate by shopping at the foundation's Amazon WishList.