Lee County Schools offers threat assessment courses

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is offering parents the opportunity to learn more about the violence prevention program used in district campuses.

“After the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Florida mandated threat assessment teams at every school and the behavioral threat assessment and management of cases where there is a potential for violence,” says Threat Assessment Coordinator Rick Parfitt. “This program will provide an overview of our program and give parents a chance to ask questions about what we do.”

The topics covered will include:

Targeted Violence

Behavioral Threat Assessment

Overview of the Threat Assessment Model

Pathway to violence and Examples and Warning Signs

Role of Parents and the Community

Each presentation will last about 90 minutes and be held via zoom. Two meetings are planned for November and one each in January, February, March and April.

Thursday November 4, 2021 6:30pm-8:30pm

Tuesday November 30, 2021 10:00am-12:00pm

Wednesday January 12, 2022 6:30pm-8:30pm

Saturday February 19, 2022 10:00am-12:00pm

Tuesday March 29, 2022 6:30pm-8:30pm

Wednesday April 20, 2022 6:30pm-8:30pm

Links to register for each zoom presentation are available at https://www.leeschools.net/cms/One.aspx?portalId=676305&pageId=37686925