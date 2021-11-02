Lee County Schools offers threat assessment courses

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is offering parents the opportunity to learn more about the violence prevention program used in district campuses.
“After the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Florida mandated threat assessment teams at every school and the behavioral threat assessment and management of cases where there is a potential for violence,” says Threat Assessment Coordinator Rick Parfitt. “This program will provide an overview of our program and give parents a chance to ask questions about what we do.”
The topics covered will include:
- Targeted Violence
- Behavioral Threat Assessment
- Overview of the Threat Assessment Model
- Pathway to violence and Examples and Warning Signs
- Role of Parents and the Community
Each presentation will last about 90 minutes and be held via zoom. Two meetings are planned for November and one each in January, February, March and April.
- Thursday November 4, 2021 6:30pm-8:30pm
- Tuesday November 30, 2021 10:00am-12:00pm
- Wednesday January 12, 2022 6:30pm-8:30pm
- Saturday February 19, 2022 10:00am-12:00pm
- Tuesday March 29, 2022 6:30pm-8:30pm
- Wednesday April 20, 2022 6:30pm-8:30pm
Links to register for each zoom presentation are available at https://www.leeschools.net/cms/One.aspx?portalId=676305&pageId=37686925