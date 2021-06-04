Lee County Schools Interim Superintendent finalists

FORT MYERS, Fla — The Lee County School Board is scheduled to name an interim superintendent at it's Tuesday night meeting.

Board members will interview the final five candidates Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Click on the candidates names to read their resumes and letters to the school board:

Dr. Wayne S. Alexander

Dr. Vickie Cartwright

Dr. Jason Nault

Dr. Kenneth Savage

Dr. Leonard Fitts

The person who gets the job will be given a six month contract, while the school board does a nationwide search to find the permanent candidate. The interim superintendent will not be eligible for that job. The salary will be at the rate of $209,000/year.

The district is working to replace Dr. Greg Adkins, who will retire at the end of the month.