Lee County School District to start bidding process on rebuilding of Franklin Park Elementary in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is starting the bidding process that will lead to the tearing down and rebuilding of Franklin Park Elementary School located at 2323 Ford Street in Fort Myers.

The Florida Department of Education has approved the District's plan to replace the school rather than modernize it.

Franklin Park Elementary opened as an all-black school in 1958. It was converted into a middle school in 1970 and integrated. In 1977, Franklin Park was renovated and returned to an elementary school.

The project is expected to cost around $53 million. All but one classroom building and the gymnasium will be torn down and replaced.

Both remaining structures will be completely renovated.

There will be a briefing about the rebuild at 1:00 pm.

The meeting can be viewed on the District's YouTube channel by clicking here. or in person at 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers.

