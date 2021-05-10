Lee County School District to co-host Inaugural Workforce Signing Day

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District will co-host an Inaugural Workforce Signing Day on May 13th.

The event will highlight seniors will be accepting job offers after graduation.

“We will honor and celebrate graduating seniors who are entering the workforce, “said Rita Davis, Director of Adult and Career Education.

MY Shower Door is holding the ceremony at its offices in Fort Myers.

Each student will be individually recognized at the ceremony for their decision to enter the workforce and the offer they have received to begin working.

Social distancing will be observed, and masks required.

The event is invitation only.