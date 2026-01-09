Lee County School Board to vote on charter transition for teen parent program Tuesday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County mother is worried about her daughter's education after the school district announced changes to a program designed to keep young parents in school.

On Tuesday, the Lee County School Board will vote on a proposal to transition the Young Parent Education Program to a charter school.

Michel Hemingway's life took an unexpected turn last year when her 14-year-old daughter found out she was pregnant.

"She was kind of like, she didn't know what was going on. She was crying," Hemingway said.

Hemingway immediately signed her daughter up for the Young Parent Education Program, a special center that's part of Lee County School District for new and expecting parents to continue their education and have access to resources like childcare and transportation.

Last February, the school district posted a video about the YPEP program on social media. The students talked about the support they receive.

"It's a huge help. It made her feel like she was wanted there. And she had that support, from everyone," Hemingway said.

But Hemingway said she doesn't feel supported about possible changes.

Last month, the school district sent a letter to parents, telling them Second Mile Education, a charter school, will take over the day-to-day operations.

The district said the curriculum and staffing will change, but the location, support and resources will be the same.

"For students, the impact will be minimal. We believe the change will strengthen the program and help every student succeed. For YPEP staff, they are being offered the opportunity to continue to serve students in other schools, so their dedication remains part of our community," the email said.

Students will also have the option of remote learning, which the district says is needed to help students stay on track.

"If they're going to be on computers the whole day, what are they learning? You're replacing good teachers that have been there for a longtime. They taught these kids everything they need to know," Hemingway said.

The school board will vote on the proposal Tuesday evening.

