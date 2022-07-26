Lee County School Board to discuss district policy changes at meeting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County School Board will be meeting to discuss changes to the upcoming school year that’s just about two weeks away.

With the countdown on to the class bell, the board is meeting not once but twice today to discuss policy changes.

Some of those deal with sexual orientation and gender identity and how it's handled in the class room. There’s also mental health training and keeping students and staff safe when class is in session.

That first topic — the sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom — it’s been a talker in recent months with the passing of the Parental Rights in Education Act or, probably better known as, the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law by critics.

Lee County outlined its classroom instructions saying teachings on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten thru third grade or in other grades in a manner that is not age-appropriate in accordance with state standards.

There is also the youth mental health awareness training plan and mental health assistance allocation plan. Together, they provide funding so schools can establish expand and improve mental health care, awareness, and training.

Right now, 17% of school personnel are trained and certified in youth mental health first aid. The goal is to have 80% trained by June 30 next year.

And finally- school safety. Making sure parents are notified of threats or emergencies that happen on school grounds during school transportation or school activities.

A briefing meeting with public comment is planned ahead of tonight’s school board meeting. That gets started at 1:00.

The regular school board meeting starts at 6:00.