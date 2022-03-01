Lee County reminding people to use one toll transponder

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Board of County Commissioners is reminding residents and visitors to choose one toll transponder to avoid getting double-charged.

Midpoint, Cape Coral, and Sanibel Causeway bridges have all-electronic tolling systems.

Officials say customers should choose one transponder and remove the others from their vehicles.

Transponders compatible with LeeWay toll plazas are:

LeeWay

SunPass

E-Pass

E-ZPass

QuickPass

Peach Pass

I-Pass

Riverlink

Customers who are charged by multiple transponders should contact the LeeWay service center and provide documentation that verifies both transponders were charged at the same date/time in the same facility/toll lane.

LeeWay officials say once verified, a refund is usually processed within two to four weeks.

LeeWay transponders are accepted on virtually every toll road and bridge in the state as well as those in North Carolina and Georgia serviced by Quick Pass and Peach Pass.

This includes the facilities run by:

· Turnpike system roads (SunPass)

· Central Florida Expressway Authority (E–Pass)

· Miami Dade Expressway Authority (SunPass)

· Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority. (SunPass)

· North Carolina’s Triangle Expressway (Quick Pass)

· Georgia State Road & Tollway Authority(PeachPass)