Lee County Parks & Recreation reopens several areas post Hurricane Ian

Oct 18, 2022

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Parks & Recreation has reopened 34 locations following Hurricane Ian. Locations with full amenities are: Alva Boat Ramp, 21580 Pearl St., Alva

Alva Community Center and Park, 21471 N. River Road, Alva

Boca Grande Community Center, 131 First Sr., Boca Grande

Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve West, 17100 McDowell Drive, North Fort Myers

Charleston Park, 2541 Charleston Park Drive, Alva

Davis Boat Ramp, 2227 Davis Blvd., Fort Myers

Harlem Heights Park, 7340 Concourse Drive, Fort Myers

Hickey Creek Mitigation Park, 17980 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Imperial River Boat Ramp, 27551 S. Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs

John Yarbrough Linear Park, 14608 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers

Karl Drews Community Center and Park, 18412 Lee Road, Fort Myers

Lehigh Acres Community Pool, 1400 W. Fifth St., Lehigh Acres

Lehigh Acres Senior Citizen Center, 219 Plaza Drive, Lehigh Acres

Mary Moody Park, 915 Lakeview Drive, North Fort Myers

Nalle Grade Park, 8350 Nalle Grade Road, North Fort Myers

Olga Community Center and Park, 2325 S. Olga Drive, Fort Myers

Powell Creek Preserve, 15601 Hart Road, North Fort Myers

San Carlos Community Pool, 8208 Sanibel Blvd., Fort Myers

Schandler Hall Park, 419 Royal Palm Park Road, Fort Myers

Shores Nature Trail Park, 13108 Fifth St., Fort Myers

Telegraph Creek Primitive Paddle Craft Launch, 15700 N. River Road, Alva

Terry Park Administration Office, 3410 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers

Veterans Recreation Center and Park, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres

Waterway Park, 5820 Poetry Lane, North Fort Myers Locations with partial amenities include: Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers

50 South Road, Fort Myers Buckingham Park, 9800 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers

Estero Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero

Hunter Park, 1526 Oak Drive, Fort Myers

Judd Park, 1297 Parkview Court, North Fort Myers

Kurt Donaldson Park,180 Hunter Blvd., Cape Coral

Lehigh Acres Park, 1400 W. Fifth St., Lehigh Acres

North Fort Myers Recreation Center and Park, 2000 N. Recreation Parkway, North Fort Myers

North Shore Park, 13001 N. Cleveland Ave., North Fort Myers

Three Oaks Park,18251 Three Oaks Parkway, Fort Myers

