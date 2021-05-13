Lee County Parks and Recreation has limited amount of spaces left at camps

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Parks and Recreation has a limited number of spaces available at various sites for summer camp. Registration for these additional spots will open at 8 a.m. Monday, May 17.
Summer camp runs for five weeks; June 28 through July 30. Camp is offered on a weekly basis. The price for each week is $75 per participant.
To register for camp on May 17, go online to https://www.leegov.com/parks or call 239-533-7275.
Available spots vary for each week at each location. The seven locations are:
· Boca Grande Traditional Camp 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (kindergarten through fifth grade), 131 1st Street West, Boca Grande
· Estero Traditional and Middle School Camp 7: 30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (kindergarten through eighth grade), 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero
· Lakes Park Exploration Camp 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (ages 8-13), 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers
· Matlacha Traditional Camp 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (kindergarten through fifth grade), 4577 Pine Island Road, Matlacha
· North Traditional and Middle School Camp 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (kindergarten through eighth grade), 2000 North Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers
· Olga Traditional Camp 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (kindergarten through fifth grade), 2325 South Olga Road, Olga
· Veterans Park Traditional and Middle School Camp 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (kindergarten through eighth grade), 55 Homestead Road South, Lehigh Acres
For more information about Lee County Parks & Recreation locations and amenities, visit https://www.leegov.com/parks, call 239-533-7275 or email leeparks@leegov.com.