Lee County Parks and Recreation has limited amount of spaces left at camps

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Parks and Recreation has a limited number of spaces available at various sites for summer camp. Registration for these additional spots will open at 8 a.m. Monday, May 17.

Summer camp runs for five weeks; June 28 through July 30. Camp is offered on a weekly basis. The price for each week is $75 per participant.

To register for camp on May 17, go online to https://www.leegov.com/parks or call 239-533-7275.

Available spots vary for each week at each location. The seven locations are:

· Boca Grande Traditional Camp 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (kindergarten through fifth grade), 131 1st Street West, Boca Grande

· Estero Traditional and Middle School Camp 7: 30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (kindergarten through eighth grade), 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero

· Lakes Park Exploration Camp 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (ages 8-13), 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers

· Matlacha Traditional Camp 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (kindergarten through fifth grade), 4577 Pine Island Road, Matlacha

· North Traditional and Middle School Camp 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (kindergarten through eighth grade), 2000 North Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers

· Olga Traditional Camp 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (kindergarten through fifth grade), 2325 South Olga Road, Olga

· Veterans Park Traditional and Middle School Camp 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (kindergarten through eighth grade), 55 Homestead Road South, Lehigh Acres