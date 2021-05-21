Lee County operations adjust schedules for Memorial Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Most Lee County administrative operations will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.

The county’s holiday schedule adjustments are as follows:

Solid Waste

All garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in unincorporated Lee County, the City of Bonita Springs, the Village of Estero and the Town of Fort Myers Beach will take place one day after the regularly scheduled collection day for the entire week beginning May 31. This means that if your regular collection day is Monday, the collection truck will pick up that material on Tuesday. Tuesday’s regularly scheduled pickups will occur on Wednesday and so on for the rest of the week through Saturday, June 5. Regular collection schedules resume on Monday, June 7.

Lee County Solid Waste facilities and offices are closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of the holiday. This includes the operation at the Household Chemical Waste Collection Facility, 6441 Topaz Court, and the Resource Recovery Facility on Buckingham Road.

Solid Waste urges all residents to recycle the plastic, metal and glass from Memorial Day weekend activities.

Parks & Recreation

Lee County Parks & Recreation beaches, parks, preserves, swimming pools and boat ramps are open on Monday, May 31. Recreation centers and administrative offices are closed and reopen on Tuesday, June 1.

Lee County Utilities

The offices of Lee County Utilities, the Call Center and drive-thru window will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. A drop-box is on-site at the front door and another accessible via the drive-thru for payments by check.

Libraries

All library locations will be closed on Monday, May 31. Each branch will resume regular operating hours on Tuesday, June 1.

Domestic Animal Services

Animal Services, 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers, will be open for regularly scheduled hours on Saturday, May 30, which is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Lost & Found Pet Center and 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the Pet Adoption Center. Animal Services will be closed for the holiday on Monday, May 31, but will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, June 1.

LeeTran