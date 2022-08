FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, August 5, 2022, an unknown person committed a burglary of a business and approximately $500 in damage to the Elks Lodge located at 2163 Twin Brooks Road in North Fort Myers.

The suspect is believed to be a white male with an average to heavy build, long dark hair, and a short beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, light-colored shorts, dark-colored shoes, and a dark-colored hat with an unknown emblem on the front.