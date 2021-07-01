Lee County offering free microchipping to tegus and green iguanas on July 11

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Domestic Animal Services will microchip your tegus and green iguanas for free.

On July 11, the animal services will partner with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help owners comply with the new regulations.

The event begins at 9 A.M. lasting until 4 P.M. at 5600 Banner Drive.

There are no appointments needed. The PIT tags are first-come, first-serve.

Be sure to keep your pet in a carrier or wearing a leash and harness so they don’t escape.

A new rule that started on April 29 requires high-risk, invasive reptiles to get permanently microchipped within 90 days.

The 90-day period ends July 28.

