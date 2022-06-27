FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County NAACP says a local construction company isn’t hiring black contractors appropriately.

Tobler Construction, the lead team in demolishing and reconstructing Franklin Park Elementary school, is under fire. The NAACP filed a complaint on May 15 for what they call "procurement development."

In that complaint the NAACP says they were approached by John Tobler, President of Tobler Construction. They say Tobler promised equal opportunity for qualified black construction contractors on the Franklin Park School.

The NAACP says on May 4, Tobler asked them to set up a meeting between minority contractors and Tobler’s team. They said it was an urgent request by Tobler who said the deadline for bidding was fast approaching.

On May 9, only black contractors attended the meeting. The NAACP says those same contractors were then told they had 8 days to bid, something they say typically takes 30-45 days.

Tobler was slated to tear down the elementary school by October and finish the $53 million project by 2024.

Fox 4 has reached out to both Tobler Construction and the Lee County School Board. We’ll be sure to update you on-air and online.