Lee County moving forward with beach and dune sand placement project

The Lee County Board of Commissioners is expected to move forward with a project that will help protect Sanibel-Captiva Road from future storms like Hurricane Ian.

The commissioners are expected to affirm the County Manager's authority to choose the company that will carry out the project during Tuesday's public meeting.

The State of Florida allocated funds for beach and dune sand placement which will be used to place sand on northwestern Sanibel.

Ultimately, this will protect the road from future storms and restore recreational benefits along the beaches that have eroded. This road is also the only evacuation route for northwestern Sanibel and Captiva Island.

The City of Sanibel said the area was devastated by Hurricane Ian in September, but further damaged by Hurricane Nicole in November.

Engineering estimates from the city determined approximately 70,000 tons of sand would help to reinforce the shoreline and reduce that vulnerability.

The county said the contract will be awarded to the lowest qualified bidder for up to $5 million and they will start accepting bids on June 26th.

