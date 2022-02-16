Lee County meeting for shared-used pathway along Abel Canal

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County is holding a meeting to discuss the design plans and status for a shared-use pathway along the Able Canal in Lehigh Acres at 5:00 pm on March 2.

All civilians are invited to stop by and are encouraged to ask questions or comment at this open house-style meeting located at Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road South in Lehigh Acres.

The Florida Department of Transportation conducted a Project Development and Environment Study to determine the location and conceptual design of a shared-use pathway from Harns Marsh to Joel Boulevard along Able Canal in Lehigh Acres.

It is said that it will be 12-foot-wide shared-use pathway that will follow along the Abel Canal for 6 miles along with a 0.4-mile section along Sailfish Canal to connect to Han’s Marsh acces point.

A pedestrian bridge will allow people to have a trail connecting Harns Marsh, Lehigh Acres, Park/ Barbara Farrell Park, Lehigh Acres Elementary School, Lehigh Acres Trailhead Park, and Joel Boulevard.

The pathway is said to possibly reduce motor vehicle traffic in Lehigh Acres.

This $6.9 million plan is said to be fully funded through Florida Department of Transportation’s local Agency Program and the Lee County Regional Park Impact fees.

The design is said to be completed by August and construction is expected to begin in late 2023