Lee County man arrested for threatening judge in lawsuit

A Lee County man is behind bars after investigators say he filed a lawsuit calling for the execution of a local judge.

Joshua Michael Rodriguez, 38, is charged with sending written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

According to an arrest report, the investigation started when staff at Community Assisted Supported Living Inc. told deputies that a client had filed a disturbing lawsuit with the Lee County Clerk of Courts.

Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against a Lee County judge containing what investigators have called explicit threats to the judge's life.

Court records show Rodriguez has filed nearly a dozen lawsuits in the last two months, including suits against the United States Congress, Governor Ron DeSantis and the makers of V-8 energy drinks.

He has a hearing on these charges next month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.