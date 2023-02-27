Watch Now
Lee County leaders meet to discuss recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian

Posted at 10:23 AM, Feb 27, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County leaders are meeting on Monday to discuss recovery efforts following Hurricane Recovery.

The Lee County Recovery Task Force started meeting at 9:00 a.m. at the Collaboratory, 2031 Jackson Street in Fort Myers.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Commissioner Kevin Ruane as chairman of the task force back in November.

This is the first meeting of the group, which includes 13 elected officials and representatives of government entities in Lee County.

Together they hope to find funding to help our area recover from workforce to housing.

After Hurricane Sandy, over $50 billion of funding came in to assist those in need.

County leaders hope to find those solutions and how to distribute them to the community.

Here are the branches this group will look at throughout the year 2023:

  • Planning
  • Education & Workforce
  • Infrastructure
  • Natural Resources
  • Economic Recovery
  • Healthcare Services
  • Housing
  • Cultural Resources

