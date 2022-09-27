Lee County announces evacuation of Zone A, Zone B, and parts of Zone C

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County officials will provide an update on evacuations and shelters.
Lee County also activated Zone A, Zone B, and Zone C for North Cape Coral and West I-75 in North Fort Myers evacuations at a pair of briefings made Tuesday afternoon.
Here is a link to Know Your Zone for the area.
In addition, 14 "select shelters" have been ordered to open:
- East Lee County High School (715 Thomas Sherwin)
- Island Coast High School (2125 Denavarra)
- Varsity Lakes Middle School (801 Gunnery Road North)
- South Fort Myers High School (14020 Plantation)
- Oak Hammock Middle School (5321 Tice)
- Dunbar High School (3800 Edison Ave)
- Gateway High School (12320 Griffin)
- Veterans Park Recreation Center (49 Homestead Road S)
- Estero Recreation Center (9200 Corkscrew Palms)
- Hertz Arena (11000 Everblades Parkway)
- Harns Marsh Middle School (1820 Unice Avenue N)
- Manatee Elementary (5301 Tice Street)
- Tortuga Preserve Elementary (1711 Gunnery Road N)
- Treeline Elementary School (10900 Treeline Ave)
WATCH NOW: Lee County Update on Hurricane Ian