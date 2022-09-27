Lee County announces evacuation of Zone A, Zone B, and parts of Zone C

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County officials will provide an update on evacuations and shelters.

Lee County also activated Zone A, Zone B, and Zone C for North Cape Coral and West I-75 in North Fort Myers evacuations at a pair of briefings made Tuesday afternoon.

Here is a link to Know Your Zone for the area.

In addition, 14 "select shelters" have been ordered to open:

East Lee County High School (715 Thomas Sherwin)

Island Coast High School (2125 Denavarra)

Varsity Lakes Middle School (801 Gunnery Road North)

South Fort Myers High School (14020 Plantation)

Oak Hammock Middle School (5321 Tice)

Dunbar High School (3800 Edison Ave)

Gateway High School (12320 Griffin)

Veterans Park Recreation Center (49 Homestead Road S)

Estero Recreation Center (9200 Corkscrew Palms)

Hertz Arena (11000 Everblades Parkway)

Harns Marsh Middle School (1820 Unice Avenue N)

Manatee Elementary (5301 Tice Street)

Tortuga Preserve Elementary (1711 Gunnery Road N)

Treeline Elementary School (10900 Treeline Ave)

WATCH NOW: Lee County Update on Hurricane Ian