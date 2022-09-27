Watch Now
Lee County announces evacuation of Zone A, Zone B, and parts of Zone C

Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 27, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla.  — Lee County officials will provide an update on evacuations and shelters.

Lee County also activated Zone A, Zone B, and Zone C for North Cape Coral and West I-75 in North Fort Myers evacuations at a pair of briefings made Tuesday afternoon.

Here is a link to Know Your Zone for the area.

In addition, 14 "select shelters" have been ordered to open:

  • East Lee County High School (715 Thomas Sherwin)
  • Island Coast High School (2125 Denavarra)
  • Varsity Lakes Middle School (801 Gunnery Road North)
  • South Fort Myers High School (14020 Plantation)
  • Oak Hammock Middle School (5321 Tice)
  • Dunbar High School (3800 Edison Ave)
  • Gateway High School (12320 Griffin)
  • Veterans Park Recreation Center (49 Homestead Road S)
  • Estero Recreation Center (9200 Corkscrew Palms)
  • Hertz Arena (11000 Everblades Parkway)
  • Harns Marsh Middle School (1820 Unice Avenue N)
  • Manatee Elementary (5301 Tice Street)
  • Tortuga Preserve Elementary (1711 Gunnery Road N)
  • Treeline Elementary School (10900 Treeline Ave)

WATCH NOW: Lee County Update on Hurricane Ian

