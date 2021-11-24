Lee County hitting record-breaking tourism numbers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — From the beautiful beaches to the bustling nightlife, there's something for everyone in Southwest Florida, which is attracting more tourists and business.

"We have basically been in season since last summer and it has held up," Melissa Schneider,

Lani Kai's Marketing Director, said.

The Lani Kai Island Resort said their rooms filled up since they reopened last year.

"The Lani Kai has been full or almost full completely full since," she said.

Also fill, the beach and that brings more money to our area. In part, the Lee County Clerk of Courts said because of the 5 percent bed tax.

"With the tourist and the extra tax that comes through, it is wonderful that we know it helps the community and helps the businesses and the residence. It helps everyone thrive together," Schneider said.

The clerk of courts said that money helps with upkeep on the shoreline and at local stadiums and we're told that brings work, too. One out of five jobs in Lee County involves tourism. Some at Lani Kai to help meet the high demand.

"We are already almost booked for January, February and even as far as March right now," she said.

