Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lee County hitting record-breaking tourism numbers

items.[0].videoTitle
Lee County Clerk of Courts says this year, $53.3 million in bed taxes were collected. That is $10.7 million more than the previous record.
Posted at 10:56 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 22:56:44-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — From the beautiful beaches to the bustling nightlife, there's something for everyone in Southwest Florida, which is attracting more tourists and business.

"We have basically been in season since last summer and it has held up," Melissa Schneider,
Lani Kai's Marketing Director, said.

The Lani Kai Island Resort said their rooms filled up since they reopened last year.

"The Lani Kai has been full or almost full completely full since," she said.

Also fill, the beach and that brings more money to our area. In part, the Lee County Clerk of Courts said because of the 5 percent bed tax.

"With the tourist and the extra tax that comes through, it is wonderful that we know it helps the community and helps the businesses and the residence. It helps everyone thrive together," Schneider said.

The clerk of courts said that money helps with upkeep on the shoreline and at local stadiums and we're told that brings work, too. One out of five jobs in Lee County involves tourism. Some at Lani Kai to help meet the high demand.

"We are already almost booked for January, February and even as far as March right now," she said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4