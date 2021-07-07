Lee County Government opens for normal operations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Government departmental operations have resumed this morning. County facilities and sites are open with normal hours. Regularly scheduled trash collection and LeeTran services are running on normal schedules.

Lee County Public Safety-Emergency Management staff, county departmental staff and Emergency Operations Center partners continue to monitor and assess any impacts from Hurricane Elsa.

The county encourages residents and visitors to monitor the National Weather Service’s notices about rip currents. Dangerous riptides are present all along the Gulf Coast and will continue to be throughout the day. To better understand riptide conditions, go to https://www.weather.gov/safety/ripcurrent .

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously until the weather improves and localized flooding subsides both inland and in coastal areas. Turn around rather than drive through standing water. Residents who want to report road flooding should first check to see if their street is county-maintained and then call 239-533-9400 or visit https://www.leegov.com/dot/requestforaction .