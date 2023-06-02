Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lee County gets $25 million through local government emergency bridge loan program

Tropical Weather
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Damages boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Tropical Weather
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 10:18:47-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced the award of a $25 million bridge loan to Lee County through the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

The program, created in a Special Legislative Session earlier this year, is administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to support government operations that may have been impacted by hurricanes Ian or Nicole.

These funds bridge the gap for local governments while they await federal relief or for their revenues to recover after a natural disaster.

The Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan is a one-time $50 million appropriation to fund governmental operations within eligible Florida counties and municipalities between the time of the hurricane and the time additional funding sources or revenues are secured.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW TIMES FOR SHERRI AND JHUD!