Lee County gets $25 million through local government emergency bridge loan program

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced the award of a $25 million bridge loan to Lee County through the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

The program, created in a Special Legislative Session earlier this year, is administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to support government operations that may have been impacted by hurricanes Ian or Nicole.

These funds bridge the gap for local governments while they await federal relief or for their revenues to recover after a natural disaster.

The Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan is a one-time $50 million appropriation to fund governmental operations within eligible Florida counties and municipalities between the time of the hurricane and the time additional funding sources or revenues are secured.