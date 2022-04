FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department is looking for a suspect who is involved in stealing a motor vehicle at a 7-Eleven gas station located at 2977 Cleveland Avenue, in Fort Myers.

The robbery happened on April 8th, early in the morning according to FMPD.

FMPD and SWFL Florida Crime Stoppers need your help locating the man pictured below and ask that anyone with information contact Detective Charles Ciulla at 239-321-7804 or remain anonymous at SWFL Crime Stoppers 1-800-780-8477.